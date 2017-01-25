Fort Monroe National Monument, a National Historic Landmark District near Hampton, Virginia, honors American and military history from the 17th to the 21st centuries.

“Fort Monroe chronicles history that’s relevant to the entire nation,” said Darcy Sink, education coordinator. “Robert E. Lee, Edgar Allan Poe, Abraham Lincoln and Harriet Tubman all spent time here at Fort Monroe.”

Visitors will learn about the Native American presence, Captain John Smith’s journeys and this refuge of freedom for the enslaved during the Civil War.

The largest stone fort in the U.S., Fort Monroe was designed by the French military engineer Simon Bernard as a coastal defense system outlined by Congress after the War of 1812. Completed in 1834, it was designed to protect Hampton Roads waterway, one of the world’s largest harbors, against enemy attack.

Standing in front of this national treasure is Old Point Comfort, the second-oldest and oldest active lighthouse on the Chesapeake Bay. It served as a beacon in the dark since 1802 and continues to guide vessels into the mouth of the harbor today.

The Casemate Museum, located on the grounds on the fort, tells its history from 1609 until the present. The museum showcases the Civil War, including the cell where Jefferson Davis was once held prisoner after the war, as well as the U.S. Army Coast Artillery Corps. Guided tours for groups of 10 or more can be arranged with advance registration.

Surrounded by water, Fort Monroe has a lovely waterfront to accommodate groups in a historic setting. Three miles of beach, hiking trails and picnic areas are ideal for recreational activities. Choose from dining options at Fort Monroe or nearby restaurants. Motorcoach parking is available.

For more information, call 757-722-3678 or visit nps.gov/fomr.

Article by Mira Temkin