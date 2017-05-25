5 Fourth of July celebrations for patriotic tours

From fireworks to parades, barbecues to baseball games, and even corn paired with watermelon, citizens across America celebrate many traditions on Independence Day. With festivities happening in every corner of America, these five cities are putting the final touches on memorable Fourth of July celebrations perfect for large groups.

Boston, Massachusetts

Heralded as the grandest Independence Day celebration in America, the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular got its humble start on the banks of the Charles River over 70 years ago. Today the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular continues to hold the world record for the largest audience in the history of orchestral concerts. While the Boston Pops Orchestra performs on July 3 and July 4, an epic fireworks show follows Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture (complete with cannons and church bells) and “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” a grand finale worth planning a tour around.

Stillwater, Minnesota

The birthplace of Minnesota, Stillwater welcomes visitors to step back in time to a place where trollies take passengers to the bluffs overlooking the St. Croix River and gondolas glide silently on the water.

“Celebrating the Fourth of July in one of America’s most picturesque towns is a great tradition,” said Christie Rosckes, marketing director with the Stillwater/Oak Park Heights Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The perfect plan for group tours is to board an authentic paddlewheel boat for a 2½ hour excursion and then come back to dock right downtown for one of the best views of the fireworks.”

The 2017 show is launched just across the river from the upper decks of the riverboats and will feature live music and Civil War cannons.

Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Docked at the mouth of the Cooper River on the Charleston Harbor, the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum offers an unforgettable experience for groups spending the Fourth of July in Charleston. Offering front-row seating to the city’s annual fireworks display, guests of the museum enjoy the show from the deck of the USS YORKTOWN WWII aircraft carrier. Different ticket packages are available to groups and range from VIP with complimentary drinks and catering, to food and beverages available to purchase. Live bands will provide entertainment as the sun goes down.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

“Albuquerque is known as a bucket list destination, where experiences are truly unique and hard to replicate anywhere else,” said Tania Armenta, president and CEO of Visit Albuquerque.

Case in point is the annual Freedom 4th celebration, a free event where groups are invited to immerse themselves in Albuquerque’s painted skies, enjoy one-of-a-kind cuisine and experience authentic culture and an abundance of open space. Festivities happen at Balloon Fiesta Park, the site of the world-renowned International Balloon Fiesta.

“We invite groups to stay and partake in other activities that capture the essence of summer like an Albuquerque Isotopes baseball game,” Armenta said.

Tacoma, Washington

For groups touring through the Puget Sound, Tacoma offers a four-day festival with something for everyone.

“The Tacoma Freedom Fair and Air Show is a massive patriotic event that runs over Fourth of July weekend and the fireworks show is one of the best in the country. ” said Matt Wakefield, communications manager with Travel Tacoma.

Set along two-miles on the Ruston Way Waterfront, the Freedom Fair and Art Show boasts seven stages, multiple car shows, an international food marketplace and a special camp dedicated to honoring America’s military heroes. Wakefield said a trolley-based shuttle system is new to the 2017 event.

“The trolley will expand parking options and help people get to the waterfront from the downtown Tacoma core,” he said.

Article by Julie Henning