Fresno Chaffee Zoo shares passion for animals

Inspiring wonder of the natural world, Fresno Chaffee Zoo in Fresno, California, provides visitors with a chance to take a walk on the wild side. Marketing director Ciara Castellanoz said the zoo welcomes visitors from all across the country.

“Fresno Chaffee Zoo has become a destination,” she said. “With behind-the-scenes opportunities, award-winning exhibits, gourmet dining options and nearly 250 different animal species, there’s something for everyone at the zoo.”

African Adventure is a new 13-acre multiphase expansion that features naturalistic exhibits, emulating African plains and savannas. The habitat is home to a pride of lions, cheetahs, white rhinos and a family herd of African elephants.

Groups can encounter the zoo’s tallest residents, the reticulated giraffes, with the new giraffe-feeding station. There are 360-degree views of the savanna, plus a dine-in restaurant called Kopje Lodge.

Across the zoo, the sound of crashing waves, the mist of salty air, and the antics of barking sea lions and harbor seals transport guests to the California coast. Modeled after scenic Point Lobos, California, Sea Lion Cove allows guests to gaze in wonder at these amazing animals from four unique vantage points. Pacific Point View is a 35-foot underwater gallery offering a nose-to-nose look as the creatures glide gracefully and perform playful acrobatics.

“Staff can be found wandering the pathways throughout the zoo, interacting with guests and answering questions,” Castellanoz said.

Fresno Chaffee Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The zoo is wheelchair-friendly and offers discounted rates for groups.

For more information, call 559-498-5910 or visit fresnochaffeezoo.org.

Article by Michael McLaughlin