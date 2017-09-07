GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston tourism made a full return to business with the reopening of the Galveston Railroad Museum on Sept. 6. All of the island’s beaches and major attractions are now open.

The museum, which is located downtown, was the only major attraction on the island that had remained closed this week due to flood damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. Galveston’s beaches and most major tourist attractions received minimal damages from the storm and reopened last week in time for the Labor Day weekend.

In addition, 98 percent of businesses in the city’s historic downtown have reopened since the storm, according to a survey conducted by Galveston’s Downtown Partnership.

“We are fortunate to have fared well through the storm and made a quick bounce back,” said Kelly de Schaun, executive director of the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau and Galveston Park Board. “I think it really speaks to the resiliency of our community and our commitment to Southern hospitality. We will roll out the welcome mat for whoever is ready. We know so many people value the island as a place to get away, relax and make priceless memories.”

All of Galveston’s beach parks have reopened and are following their normal post-Labor Day schedules. Parking fees have been waived along the seawall and downtown through Sept. 14.

This weekend, the island will continue with popular events like Artwalk and Music Nite on The Strand. Both events are free and will be held from 6–9 p.m. on Saturday in the island’s historic downtown district. For more information, visit galveston.com.

Watch this video to see how the island is doing after the storm.