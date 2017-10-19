The Garland offers gateway to Los Angeles entertainment

It was the era of shag pile rugs, geometric wallpaper and copious amounts of orange. At The Garland hotel in North Hollywood, California, the bold, vibrant patterns are alive and well — perhaps to the delight of late legendary actress Beverly Garland (1926–2008).

In 1970, Garland and her husband Fillmore Crank discovered the bucolic property while planning to create a hideaway for friends, family and guests. Together with Las Vegas hotel impresario, John Kell Houssels Jr., they decided to build one of the most stunning North Hollywood hotels. The hotel became an oasis within the high-energy excitement of Los Angeles.

In 2000, the hotel was handed down to James Crank, whose posh style influenced the expansion of the hotel into a resort. Chic, relaxed and centrally located, guests are close to the Hollywood landmarks, popular attractions and world-renowned business epicenters, all while being ensconced within the urban paradise the Garland family created. Today, The Garland has been reimagined and renovated with a hip new restaurant, cool décor, manicured outdoor parks and fresh ideas.

“The Garland provides guests with a uniquely authentic Los Angeles experience that is welcoming, stimulating and comfortable,” said Scott Mills, general manager. “When groups want to explore, we offer quick and easy access to many of the city’s most popular entertainment and business destinations. When they want to relax and unwind, our warm and intuitive service, original programming and retro style give them a sense of the carefree, easy-going feeling that has always made Los Angeles a special place to be.”

The property yields faint vibes of a college campus; it’s secluded within seven lush acres and divided into several buildings. At the Garland, some visitors can walk through an era before their time, while others will reminisce a bygone time that’s quite familiar — and time has only improved this boutique hotel. A large portrait of Garland graces the main lobby’s textured walls, as if welcoming groups to the hotel herself.

“We hope our visitors feel they have truly found their ‘home away from home,’” Mills said.

The 1950 noir classic D.O.A. launched Garland’s 50-year career that included 40 movies and dozens of TV shows. She went on to gain cult status for playing gutsy women in low-budget exploitation films like The Alligator People and a number of Roger Corman movies including Gunslinger, It Conquered the World and Naked Paradise.

In the mid-’60s, Garland showed off her humorous side in the short-lived sitcom The Bing Crosby Show. She went on to become casted in My Three Sons, perhaps Garland’s most memorable work. She played the second wife of MacMurray’s widower Steve Douglas during the last three seasons of the popular series that aired from 1960 to 1972.

For more information on the hotel, call 800-238-3759 or visit thegarland.com.