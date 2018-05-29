Get a birds-eye view of the Falls from Skylon Tower

Student groups will be amazed by Niagara Falls from atop the Skylon Tower.

“Skylon Tower is the perfect stop for student group tours,” said Anita Pang Hrepic, director of sales for Skylon Tower. “We meet the guidelines of many school boards safety criteria and the excursion is considered an extension of their regular school program. From our observation decks, our student groups will experience the power and majesty of Niagara Falls from 775 feet above the Niagara gorge. They can explore the construction of our tower, read up on famous guests we have welcomed to our Revolving Dining Room over the years and uncover other towers that are members of the World Federation of Great Towers from our information panels located on our observation level.”

Groups take a 52-second ride to the top in a glass enclosed exterior elevator known as the “Yellow Bug.” After getting off the elevator, groups can eat a meal at one of two on-site restaurants or head directly to the observation decks.

Skylon Tower has both indoor and outdoor observation decks that give guests the opportunity to see 8,000 square miles of Canada and the United States. Witness the Falls, the Great Gorge, as well as skyline views of Buffalo, New York, and Toronto.

The two dining options are the Revolving Dining Room and the Summit Suite Restaurant where buffet-style meals are served.

Besides dining and the observation deck, Skylon Tower has other activities available.

“Student groups enjoy ending their visit with a stop on our amusements level, complete with rides, high-tech video games, air hockey tables and mini bowling alley,” Pang Hrepic said.

If students dine in the tower, the elevator ride and admission to the observation deck are free.

Motorcoach parking is available at Skylon Tower.

For more information, call 905-356-2651 or visit skylon.com.