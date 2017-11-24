Get playful on one acre of fun at The Strong Museum

The Strong National Museum of Play brings out the kid in visitors. Visitors can get involved in highly interactive exhibits devoted to the history of play in the U.S at The Strong Museum.

“The Strong is a true experiential destination for adults, allowing them the chance to learn, discover and “play” with toys of their past and present,” said Shane Rhinewald, director of public relations for the museum in Rochester. “The museum blends the best features of both history museums and interactive, family museums to explore the ways in which play encourages learning, creativity and discovery, all while illuminating cultural history.”

Housed on one city block, The Strong is two floors, 100,000 square feet, of playful exhibits that will keep visitors entertained for hours.

Groups can get involved in highly interactive exhibits devoted to the history of play in the United States.

“Adult tour groups will enjoy feelings of nostalgia and joy while viewing toys and ways to play from their own childhood and beyond — including 12 must-see artifacts, such as the first handmade Monopoly set and the Bild Lilli doll, which inspired Barbie,” Rhinewald said.

Popular exhibits for adults include “America at Play” (which traces back on nearly 300 years of play history), “eGameRevolution” and the “Toy Hall of Fame.” Another popular exhibit is the “Dancing Wings Butterfly Garden.” It is a tropical oasis that is an ode to nature play; it includes hundreds of butterflies, a green aracari toucan, turtles and fish.

The Brian Sutton-Smith Library and Archives of Play within The Strong collects information such as marketing and promotional materials, design documents, business records and more about play related areas and how it relates to the cultural history.

For video game lovers, The Strong Museum has a collection of video gaming systems, over 37,000 software games and more than 250 arcade games.

Dining options available within the museum include classic American fare at Bill Gray’s Restaurant and a food court with options like Subway or Taco Bell Express.

The Strong offers various admission plans for groups, including behind the scenes experiences and guided tours.

Free motorcoach parking is available.

For more information, call 585-410-6359 or visit museumofplay.org.