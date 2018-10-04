Get close to automotive history at Gilmore Car Museum

Shiny Cadillacs and Chevys are spread across the campus at Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners, Michigan. Car lovers or not, groups will enjoy walking through automotive history at the attraction.

“The Gilmore Car Museum offers a bit of everything in one stop,” said Jay Follis, director of marketing for the museum. “It is a renowned tourist destination voted No. 1 Michigan Destination in 2017 by USA Today. We have a 90-acre historic campus, 400-plus vehicles from all eras and a 1940s diner that serves lunch. Groups can get lost in the past here reliving great memories (and) making a few new.”

The museum is self-guided, which allows groups to tour at their own pace. Visitors can skip to the sections of the museum that interest them the most. One thing that sets the Gilmore Car Museum apart from other automotive museums is that in most cases there are no ropes separating guests from getting up close to the historical vehicles.

Gilmore Car Museum is organized into galleries, collections, and other museums within. Just some of the galleries include the 1930s Gallery, a gallery that has a collection of Franklin cars and the Pedal Car Barn.

Follis said the museum can help tailor a group visit to the time frame it has available, but that groups could spend a whole day visiting all that the museum has to offer.

“Everyone is more than a bit surprised to find the nation’s largest auto museum in the rural setting of Hickory Corners,” Follis said. “What they love the most is that surprise, that sense of wonder as they get away from the hustle and bustle of most tourist attractions. Your group just discovered this gem that the rest of the world seemingly has left unnoticed.”

Gilmore Car Museum offers discounted admission rates for groups of 15 members or more. The on-site Blue Moon Diner and the Heritage Café are both options for dining while visiting. Each restaurant has different seasonal hours of operation.

Motorcoach parking is available.

To contact Gilmore Car Museum call 269-671-5089 or visit gilmorecarmuseum.org.

Article by Steph Lulofs