The Glass House showcases wonders great and small

Beauty assumes many forms on the grounds of the Glass House — from unusual architecture to inspiring, museum-quality art.

The Glass House attraction in New Canaan, Connecticut, spreads over 49 acres, with 14 structures. Though it is considered mainly an outdoor experience, it offers visitors the opportunity to take in art, architecture, design, history and even preservation.

All tours begin at the Glass House Visitor Center.

“It’s really a walking tour, walking from building to building,” said Christa Carr, communications director. “The grounds and the buildings are so beautiful and guests are often surprised by the abundance of what is offered,”

Tours vary from self-guided to several guided options. The one-hour tour focuses on the Glass House, while the two-hour tour, a guest favorite, covers a ¾-mile walk and includes the Glass House, Painting Gallery, Sculpture Gallery, outdoor sculpture and Da Monsta.

Additionally, there is an extended tour lasting 2 ½ hours, which allows time to visit all of the above as well as spending time at Philip Johnson’s Studio. This option features a 1-mile walk on paths and grass. Guests must be able to climb moderate grade hills and stand for extended lengths of time.

And for the most complete tour of the attraction, opt for the three-hour tour, which features all of the above as well as the Pavilion in the Pond and the Monument to Lincoln Kirstein. The walking is most comprehensive as well — 1 ½ miles.

The Glass House is closed for the winter season — tours begin May 1. Advanced reservations are required and it’s suggested to book as early as possible as tours frequently sell out in advance.

There is no parking on-site, although courtesy parking permits are provided for use at nearby municipal parking.

For more information, call 203-978-3015 or visit theglasshouse.org.

Article by Richelle Tremaine