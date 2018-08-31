Take a ride on the wild side at Global Wildlife Center

Guided excursions through acres of nature and wildlife offer a one-of-a-kind experience at Global Wildlife Center in Folsom, Louisiana.

“Global Wildlife Center is a place where visitors embrace the values of active conservation and wildlife preservation through hands-on education and a first-person sensory experience,” said Brittany Ricks, general manager of Global Wildlife Center. “Our visitors enjoy learning through up-close interaction as they are guided through 900 acres of countryside with over 4,000 animals and 30 different exotic and endangered species.”

A tour of the wildlife center is taken in a four-wheel-drive vehicle, with guides sharing information about the different species groups see.

“Each guided tour gives our visitors an experience of a lifetime, where they have the opportunity to interact with and feed thousands of exotic animals,” Ricks said. “Imagine being able to feed a giraffe or an alpaca right out of your hand.”

Safari Wagon Tour tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, but advance reservations are accepted for groups with 25 people or more. Be sure to schedule reservations at least 30 days in advance; a discount is available per ticket.

Another option is a Private Safari Wagon Tour, a popular choice for groups, which should be scheduled at least two weeks in advance.

Group members can purchase food for the animals prior to a tour.

“What makes Global Wildlife Center unique is that we have been able to create a facility where our animals live in a free-roaming environment, much like they would in the wild — minus the predators, of course,” Ricks said.

Conservation efforts are important to Global Wildlife Center. The center plants up to 1,000 trees per year, which assists in oxygen production and carbon dioxide reduction for the environment.

For more information, call 985-796-3585 or visit globalwildlife.com.

Article by Steph Lulofs