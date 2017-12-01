GMRENCEN in downtown Detroit celebrates 40th birthday

GMRENCEN, the seven-tower General Motors Renaissance Center in downtown Detroit, celebrated its 40th birthday in April.

Designed by John Portman & Associates, the center dominates the Detroit skyline.

General Motors purchased the Renaissance Center in 1996 for use as its global headquarters.

A guided tour takes groups through the center. The history General Motors shares with the riverfront and the city is outlined.

“The tours are focused on the building’s history and presented by professional, informative guides that take pride in the building and love to see the building filled with people visiting from all cities, states and countries,” said Rhonda Savage, manager.

The center’s central tower, the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center, is 73 stories and the tallest building in Michigan.

The center contains 5.5 million square feet of office, dining, retail, entertainment, residential and lodging space.

Tour highlights include GM Wintergarden, GM Plaza & Riverwalk, GM Lobby & North Pavilion, Borealis art glass sculpture, Circulation Ring, GM Company Store, GMRENCEN shops and restaurants and food court.

The former GM Showroom is becoming a new “social circle.” A multiscreen video presentation, interactive experiences and global vehicle displays will highlight GM’s global brands.

Private tours are available. The number of people in the group determines the price of a private tour. The center can accommodate groups of up to 150 people.

Advanced registration is required for groups larger than 10 people. Weekend tours are not available.

The group tour package includes motorcoach step-on greeters, complimentary admission for the driver and escort, a complimentary group photo and optional pre-paid food court vouchers.

Motorcoach parking is available for a fee in the GM lot.

For more information on GMRENCEN, call 313-568-5624 or visit gmrencen.com.