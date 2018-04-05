Go seaside with Biomes Marine Biology Center

Familiarize students with sea life from the Narragansett Bay and Atlantic Ocean at the Biomes Marine Biology Center in North Kingstown, Rhode Island.

“Two big things stand out with visitors,” said Mark Hall, founder of Biomes Marine Biology Center. “The first is when they realize that nearly all the animals we have here at Biomes are locally caught. Even lifelong fishermen and scuba divers are surprised at the variety of marine animals we have living in Narragansett Bay. The other is the amount of hands-on activities we offer. Sharks, stingrays, skates, horseshoe crabs, eels and many other animals in our exhibits can be touched, giving visitors a real personal connection with the marine life.”

Biomes Marine Biology Center features more than 100 species of local marine life in 80 exhibits. Through various stations, student groups learn about different habitats, feeding behaviors and tropical strays. There also is the opportunity to touch tide pool creatures such as eels, sea stars and even sharks in the petting stations.

“To help guide the field trips through the animals of the center, we have them do scavenger hunt activities to get them to explore all the exhibits,” Hall said. “Especially the non-touch ones that might not seem as interesting at first. The level of difficulty of the activities is based on grade level.”

Fields trips are customized by grade level, with a maximum number of 65 students. The facility offers an indoor picnic area; food is not available for purchase.

The biology center is open to the public daily, noon to 4 p.m., but private tours can be scheduled in the morning for groups.

Motorcoach parking is available in the parking lot. It is recommended that motorcoaches park across the street at the strip mall in the afternoon.

For more information, call 401-885-4690 or visit biomescenter.com.