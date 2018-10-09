Get the real story with Grand Central Terminal Station Tours

See Grand Central Terminal in New York City in a new light after touring the famed transportation hub.

Groups can tour the Grand Central Terminal Station in two different ways, via a docent-led tour or through a self-guided audio tour.

“The Grand Central Terminal Tour is the official tour of the Grand Central,” said Myron Baer, managing director of Orpheo, the parent company of Grand Central Terminal Tours. “The one-hour self-guided audio tour takes visitors across the many historic points. Included in the tour is the famous Whispering Gallery, the revered astronomic ceiling, the Biltmore Room, the iconic information booth clock and many other historical points.”

The self-guided audio tour option is offered seven days a week and does not require advance reservations. But advance notice is appreciated for groups with 15 or more members. Groups taking the audio tour get a map of the terminal along with a state-of-the-art device and headset that can play the narrative in several languages, including French, Spanish, German and Japanese. The audio tours can be taken seven days a week. Hours are posted on the website.

“Guests have the option of taking the official self-guided tour at their own pace in 30-minute express format or 60 minutes,” Baer said. “The tour is relaxed with relatively few stairs and provides a wealth of information from the terminal’s beginning, past and present operations including iconic and historical landmarks in and around the building.”

The beaux-arts landmark opened in 1913 and was saved from the wrecking ball in 1978. Today the station is a retail and dining destination as well as the home of the MTA Metro-North Railroad and a subway station.

A 75-minute guided tour is held once a day and requires groups to make advance reservations. Private group tours also can be scheduled.

For more information on Grand Central Terminal Station Tours call 212-464-8255 or visit grandcentralterminal.com/tours.

Article by Steph Lulofs