Grand Hotel shares old-world hospitality and charm

Since 1887, the Grand Hotel, America’s Summer Place, has beckoned visitors to a bygone era of old-world hospitality and charm. Family owned for three generations, the National Historic Landmark on Mackinac Island, Michigan, is truly one of a kind. Groups will return to a time of horse-drawn carriages, afternoon tea, croquet on an endless lawn and live music throughout the day and evening.

Groups visiting for the day can enjoy Grand Hotel’s legendary Grand Luncheon Buffet in the Main Dining Room. This distinct highlight of the Grand Hotel experience includes an assortment of seafood, hot entrees, sliced meats, crisp salads, cheeses, fruits, vegetables and a dessert table with over 20 different selections baked fresh daily. After lunch, tour the hotel grounds, explore the Tea Garden and take in the views from the world’s longest porch.

An overnight stay in one of 393 uniquely decorated guest rooms includes a full breakfast and five-course dinner daily. Throughout Grand Hotel’s history, dining has been an exceptional feature of the guest experience, including dressing up for dinner after 6:30 p.m. In addition to the legendary Main Dining Room overlooking the Straits of Mackinac, other casual options are located around the island.

Getting there is part of the fun! Leave the mainland and board the ferry for a 15 minute ferry ride to Mackinac Island. Grand Hotel and Mackinac Island offer many activities including swimming, a spa, garden tours, Afternoon Tea in the Parlor, croquet and bocci in the Tea Garden, golfing on The Jewel, complimentary children’s programs, unique shops or relaxing in a rocking chair on the world’s longest porch. Mackinac Island has many things to do, such as bicycling, horse-drawn carriage rides, hiking, exploring historic Fort Mackinac and shopping downtown.

For more information, call 800-33-GRAND, visit grandhotel.com or email grouptours@grandhotel.com.