GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Experience Grand Rapids is collaborating with Gail Andrus Travel to create an annual tour to benefit the American Cancer Society. The tour is called Journey of Hope, and the inaugural tour is scheduled for Sept. 22–23.

“I’ve heard of other destinations that offer group tour trips to raise money to support an important cause,” said Mary Manier, director of sales at Experience Grand Rapids. “As a breast cancer survivor and a group tour industry professional, I wanted to bring my two worlds together.”

Journey of Hope includes a reception featuring crepes by Mick Von Doxtater, American Cancer Society chef; a tour of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, its ArtPrize exhibit and the upcoming Rodin exhibit; and downtown exploration of ArtPrize.

“We are glad to be a part of the Journey of Hope tour,” said Gail Andrus of Gail Andrus Travel. “Gail Andrus Travel will be arranging the trip and taking reservations. All proceeds from the trip will be donated to the American Cancer Society.”

ArtPrize is an open, independently organized international art competition that takes place for 19 days each fall in the city. More than $500,000 in prizes are awarded each year, which includes a $200,000 prize awarded entirely by public vote and another $200,000 prize awarded by a jury of art experts.