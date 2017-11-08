Celebrate winter at Grand Traverse Resort & Spa

When snow blankets the northwest corner of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, the 900-acre Grand Traverse Resort and Spa welcomes groups that want to step into the chill of winter sports. The resort offers just as warm a welcome to those who prefer to stay inside to enjoy the full-service, four-season property located 6 miles northeast of Traverse City.

For groups seeking to build camaraderie at any time of the year, Grand Traverse can help organize teambuilding events and activities.

“The group team at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa is delighted to work with our clients on creating and delivering incredible and customized holiday experiences,” said Ryan Buck, director of sales. “Special rates and offers are available if you are a bit flexible and want to trend-set by having your holiday event in November. We also deliver profound meeting and event experiences throughout the winter months and year-round.”

Winter activities include two kilometers of groomed cross-country ski trails, snowshoeing and ice-skating. Off-property, there are horse-drawn sleigh rides and several miles of groomed and wooded cross-country ski trails.

Downhill skiers and snowboarders can pick up the challenge of packed and groomed slopes, tricky moguls and half pipes at nearby downhill areas. Snowmobiler groups can follow the groomed trails in the Boardman River Valley.

Inside the warm confines of the resort, the Health Club features a tennis center with five indoor tennis courts.

For golf groups, the resort’s Winter Golf Academy offers clinics and lessons in heated golf bays. The 2,000-square-foot facility is open all year.

In addition, complimentary 24-hour shuttle service is provided between the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa and Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel, located only 4 miles from the resort, and the Leelanau Sands Casino & Lodge, which is 30 miles northwest of the resort.

For more information, call 231-534-6000 or visit grandtraverseresort.com