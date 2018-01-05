Science, technology, engineering and math come alive at Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

The center features hundreds of hands-on exhibits, Cleveland Clinic DOME Theater, the NASA Glenn Visitor Center and Steamship William G. Mather.

Kirsten M. Ellenbogen, president and CEO, said the center works to inspire students about science; to give students experiences their teachers could not provide in a classroom; and to expose students to STEM careers.

“There really is a strong connection to STEM careers and the feeling ‘I can do this,’” Ellenbogen said. “We want students to walk away from this experience with some real confidence they can do STEM. That identity development is a critical part of the education process.”

The basic building blocks for a school visit are three floors of exhibits, scientific demonstrations and workshops.

Free demonstrations deliver the “wow” of scientific effects, sometimes using fire or an explosion.

“These are often larger-than-life experiences,” Ellenbogen said. “The students are not going to forget it.”

For middle and high schoolers, hands-on workshops include activities like dissecting a pig’s heart and creating parachutes to safely deliver a raw egg payload from a height of 80 feet.

New for this school year is the Mission to STEM app, which uses virtual and augmented reality during a visit to NASA Glenn Visitor Center. Students virtually climb in the Apollo capsule, test Mars capsule designs and conduct space station experiments developed by NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.

As there are multiple options for school trips, educators work out a custom schedule when booking a school visit. It’s possible to add a tour of the steamship or choose a specific film for the theater.

Students can bring their own bagged lunches or preorder lunches. Paid parking for motorcoaches is available in the Port Authority lot north of the Cleveland Browns stadium.

For more information, contact Great Lakes Science Center at 216-621-2400 or visit greatscience.com.