Savor wine with a view at Greenhill Winery & Vineyards

Surrounded by stunning views and landscapes, Greenhill Winery & Vineyards in Middleburg, Virginia, provides groups with a chance to taste quality wines in an earthy ambiance.

“The Greenhill Wine experience demystifies wine to its basic elements of terroir: nature, soil, climate and the human ‘savoir faire,’” said Rebekah Pizana, director of sales and marketing. “Our goal is simple, to deliver the expression of our terroir, it’s aromas and flavor, into every glass.”

The Grapes to Glass guided tour gives groups a look into Greenhill’s winemaking practices and how signature flavors are created. Highlights of the tour include Greenhill’s bees, the estate’s Charolais cattle, a tour of the Manor House and a tasting of winemaker Sébastien Marquet’s current releases.

“My philosophy is to adapt my knowledge, and experience, to the unique terroir I am presented with,” Marquet said. “I am a traditionalist, taking Old World techniques, and refining them for the New World Palate. To me, making wine is both a science and an art, a communion with nature – it’s a lifestyle.”

Aside from touring, groups can take a horse-drawn carriage ride around the grounds. If groups wish to picnic outside, a selection of charcuterie, crackers and cheeses are available at both the Manor House and tasting room.

The winery’s extensive wine collection is award-winning, including a recent double gold medal at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition for Greenhill’s Chardonnay 2014.

“They (groups) are usually more interested in the wine and the experience and become returning customers,” Pizana said.

For special occasions, Greenhill partners with nearby Salamander Resort & Spa. Greenhill can work with groups to arrange customized visits.

Groups should book tours at least 48 hours in advance. Greenhill Winery & Vineyards offers motorcoach parking, Pizana suggests calling ahead for accommodations.

For more information, call 540-687-6968 or visit greenhillvineyards.com.