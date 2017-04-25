Pat Griffin is president of Group Tours To Go, a tour wholesaler based in Michigan and Ontario. A veteran of the group tour industry, she said establishing the company in 2009 was the best career move she ever made.

Griffin talked with David Hoekman, Group Tour’s managing editor, about her business and the group tour industry in general.

Q: Describe your tours.

A: I don’t go on any of the tours. We go ahead of tour groups and do site visits. We scope out the best places to stay and eat and things to do. Then we come back and build custom packages by request. We build a tour based around our client’s needs. Some may be short. Most are three to five days. This year we have some tour groups going out on eight to 10 day tours. Everything is based on what the client wants. How involved their people want to be, how many activities they want to include in a day. We send it off to them with a price and they give us a go-ahead. Then we handle all the details and do the booking and send them away with a perfectly planned itinerary.

Q: What industry trends are you noticing?

A: I think the group business is still going very strong from what I see. When I started, there was a lot of talk about groups getting smaller and baby boomers wanting to do different things on their own. But it’s still busy and still growing with groups. Because we sell to tour operators and they sell at retail, a lot of our clients repeat the same tours year after year. There’s a market for the tried and true. One change is that tours are not as long. I don’t see the 12- or 18-day tours anymore. And food is a big part of tours now. People like to eat well and like to have that experience. We try to give our clients the unique, local flavor rather than chain restaurants. Because tours are repeated, you have to find the unique, off-the-beaten track attractions and experiences for them.

Q: What are you most proud of about Group Tours To Go?

A: The attention to detail that we give really sets us apart. We have tour operators and escorts calling us before and after the tour to thank us for providing such fully complete itineraries. There are no surprises along the way, as everything is carefully planned out and explained. We make our clients look amazing.

There’s a trust factor. Tour operators are handing over 40 or 50 of their clients. They’re in our hands, and we have to treat them with the utmost care. When we hear our clients tell us “that was the best tour ever!” it makes what we do all worthwhile.

Q: What’s the next big thing for Group Tours To Go?

This year is big for us. We have a very busy year planned. We have more tours booked at this point than we ever have before in a year. Canada is big for us because it’s Canada’s 150th anniversary. All the national parks are offering free admission. And with the Canadian dollar being the way it is compared to the U.S. dollar, it’s a great deal to come and visit Canada. We’ve been pushing that last year, of course, for this year. We’re planning at least eight to 15 months ahead.

