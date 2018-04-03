Group Travel Videos make memories last for generations

With a passion to teach youth the value of memories, Group Travel Videos creates storytelling keepsake videos made from pictures taken by travelers during student trips.

“Educators love the way it reinforces the educational purpose of the trip,” said Dave Martinson, founder and president of PhotoVision, Inc. “Students can relive their experience for a lifetime, and parents can see how their child benefited from their investments.”

The free Group Travel Videos app is available on Apple and Android devices. Each group has a unique username and password that all members share. Email addresses and phone numbers are not required, making the photo sharing experience easy and private.

Students upload their favorite photos from their smartphones while they travel, and parents back home can virtually follow along on the trip. Travelers have a full week after their return to continue sharing photos.

When the group is finished, Group Travel Videos creates a fun video with titles, special effects and music. Performance groups frequently provide their own music to add to the video. The video becomes available to view on students’ devices with the app, and each student is provided with a DVD keepsake.

“Students get to relive their experience with the video we create and the shared photos,” Martinson said. “Both can easily be shared on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and emailed directly with the app.”

The new mapping, messaging and document feature provides a great convenience for travelers, plus a new element of safety and communication.

“Everyone traveling who is using the app will appear on the map,” Martinson said. “This can be helpful to locate someone if they have been separated from the group, and give peace of mind for family at home.”

The mapping feature turns on at 5 a.m. the date of departure, and shuts off at midnight the day they return home. Messaging allows the leader to send messages to the entire group at once or to individual travelers, eliminating the need for educators to give out their personal phone numbers.

Documents like itineraries, passenger lists, trip highlights and other documents can be made available for all travelers through the app.

Martinson said group leaders often use last year’s video during recruitment meetings, and music directors use the video as a tool to help recruit new students into their programs.

“Prospects will see people they know, which creates an emotional appeal that cannot be duplicated,” Martinson said. “For tour operators, every video we create is like a commercial of your trips. Video is hot! Tour operator logos appear everywhere, including in the app and the final videos we produce. It really works for tour operators in many different ways.”

For more information, call 888-533-7637, ext. 204, or visit grouptravelvideos.com.