Groups get fired up at Blenko Glass Company

The heat is on at the Blenko Glass Company in Milton, West Virginia.

Groups get to witness glass creation firsthand, up close and personal. In the “observation area” visitors can watch the factory in action, essentially four feet away from the workers.

“People are fascinated by the intensity of the heat and the magic of making glass,” said Dean Six, vice president of sales and marketing. “You take sand and heat it, and it becomes a blob of orange and then it comes out to something beautiful. We take visitors to the hot glass building and they actually see the glass made. Guests can see them take it out of the furnace at 2,000 degrees. You’re actually watching this magical process of shaping this hot, liquid glass into solid forms.”

Blenko first got started in 1893 in London, using coal. The founder came to America to use gas-fired technology. By 1921, the business was established in Milton and has been in constant operation since. The founder’s grandson is the current president.

This family owned business ships glass worldwide and uses 300- to 400-year-old processes taking place on-site daily.

Groups should plan on roughly an hour indoors, including a 30-minute guided tour, a Q&A and then time afterward for shopping. There is a small museum upstairs, and guests are encouraged to spend some time in the Glass Garden as well.

There are fences built with large panels of glass, walkways made of glass bricks and grounds adorned with glass sculpture.

Ideally, tours should be booked a few weeks in advance. Please note the visitor center was built in 1964 and is not wheelchair accessible inside. Ample motorcoach parking is provided on-site and group rates are available.

For more information, call 304-743-9081 or visit blenko.com.

Article by Richelle Tremaine