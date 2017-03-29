The Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing the quality of life for the people of the Gulf Coast. Providing educational opportunities in a fun learning environment is what the Exploreum is all about. From local field trips to large out-of-town groups, the Exploreum is fully equipped to handle any size outing. The in-house cafe creates tasty daily specials and the gift shop carries a wide variety of fun and unique gifts for everyone.

The Exploreum also is home to one of the only IMAX Dome Theaters on the Gulf Coast. Offering a fully immersive cinema experience, the theater can seat over 150 guests per showing and all films are educational, highly entertaining and always family friendly. Climb to the summit of the world’s highest mountain ranges, travel back in time to the age of the dinosaurs, go boldly where no man has gone before, all from a seat in the J.L. Bedsole IMAX Dome Theater.

Located in the heart of historic Downtown Mobile, Alabama, the Exploreum is perfectly situated within walking distance to other great attractions such as the History Museum of Mobile, Mobile Carnival Museum, Alabama Contemporary Arts Center, GulfQuest Maritime Museum and many others. The Alabama Cruise Terminal is a short walk away for those departing from the Mobile area on Carnival cruises. Numerous hotel, dining and entertainment options also are within blocks, making for an exciting and diverse experience.

For more information, call 251-208-6880, email groupsales@exploreum.com or visit exploreum.com.