From its location on the west bank of the Mississippi River in downtown Minneapolis, the Guthrie Theater delivers a mix of classic and contemporary plays.

The theater’s 2017–2018 subscription series includes nine productions.

“With this season we’ve curated an extraordinary combination of dynamic classics alongside vigorous new plays from a diverse range of voices,” said Joseph Haj, artistic director. “This mix of plays has such relevance today, and allows us to hold a mirror up to society and address timely questions about ourselves and our world.”

The season includes Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, Watch on the Rhine, Blithe Spirit, Familiar, An Enemy of the People and The Legend of Georgia McBride.

Indecent, and the Guthrie’s first production of West Side Story are scheduled this season.

The theater also presents concerts, events and workshops.

Sir Tyrone Guthrie founded the theater in 1963. In 2006, the Guthrie opened its new building, designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel. Inside are three state-of-the-art stages, production facilities, classrooms, full-service restaurants and dramatic public lobbies.

Tours reveal the history and heart of the theater. The 45-minute backstage tour includes the main stages as well as scene and costume shops. An architectural tour includes the full backstage tour and covers the theater’s design, build plans and neighborhood inspirations.

Groups of 15 or more qualify for discounts. A variety of dining options are available.

For more information, call 612-225-6244 or visit guthrietheater.org.