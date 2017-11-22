Delve into legacy and history at Hagley Museum and Library

Over 200 years ago along the Brandywine River a new industry began. A visit to Hagley Museum and Library, in Wilmington, Delaware, will tell the tale of the du Pont family and the DuPont Company.

“At Hagley, we invite visitors to experience the unfolding history of innovation and industry in America,” said Jessica Eisenbrey, marketing manager. “It was here that E. I. du Pont created his gunpowder works in 1802, which led to a lasting legacy throughout the Brandywine Valley.”

Hagley is located on 235 acres near Wilmington and contains the first home of the du Pont family along with many restored buildings from their black powder manufacturing business.

The museum offers a variety of tours including the H2OH! Tour, Sights Sounds and Smells Tour, Rocks and Roll Mills Tour, Workers’ World Tour, among several more.

“One of our most popular tours for adults is our Brandywine Tour,” Eisenbrey said. “Which takes groups on a journey through the historic DuPont Company black powder yards and the garden and grounds of Eleutherian Mills, the first du Pont family home in America.”

Featuring indoor and outdoor exhibits, visitors can expect to see demonstrations of the 19th-century machine shop, the water turbine, the roll mills and will even experience a gunpowder explosion. Hagley is able to customize a tour to fit group needs or special interests.

“Hagley’s group tours offer something for everyone,” Eisenbrey said. “We have tours with varying themes. One tour tells stories about the individuals who lived and worked at Hagley when it was a black powder manufactory, while another demonstrates how water power was used as a source of energy to make black powder.”

The Hagley Library offers groups the opportunity to meet with a historian. They can see documents from the DuPont company, the du Pont family, 19th-century records and even letters between the du Pont family and Thomas Jefferson.

Groups can spend 90 minutes to a full day between the museum and library. Group lunches can be catered from the on-site cafe.

Motorcoach parking is available.

For more information, call 302-658-2400 or visit hagley.org.