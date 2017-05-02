Tucked in historic downtown Montgomery, the Hank Williams Museum gives groups a chance to explore the history of America’s first country music superstar. Groups can see how Hank Williams transformed country music and started what was to become blues, rockabilly and even rock ’n’ roll.

“Groups are fun to entertain, you never know what you’re going to get with them,” said Beth Petty, museum director. “The Hank Williams Museum strives in every way to make them feel welcome, and leave with knowing the man and his music better than when they arrived.”

Tours of the museum begin with an introduction to Williams’ life and career, how the museum came to be and a 10-minute Q&A session. Afterward, groups are able to explore exhibits and the museum at their own pace. Guides stick around the exhibit area for any further questions.

The museum houses the most complete collection of Williams’ memorabilia. Over 35 showcases are filled with personal artifacts, including Williams’ 1952 baby blue Cadillac, 17 of his suits, life-size portraits, a 1947 Gibson guitar, sheet music and blue suede shoes.

Williams started racking up hits in 1951, beginning with the Top 10 hit “Dear John” and its No. 1 flipside, “Cold, Cold Heart.”

Hank had several other hits including “Honky Tonk Blues,” “Jambalaya” and “You Win Again.”

The museum staff is passionate about preserving the legacy of Hank Williams and his effect on American music.

“He is a treasure to the city of Montgomery and the people of Alabama,” Petty said. “We are paying tribute to the life and accomplishments of this magnificent legend whose name survives in a way that is unique in the history of American music.”

Group pricing is offered. There is a drop-off area in front of the museum, and motorcoach parking is located a couple of blocks away from the museum.

For more information, call 334-262-3600 or visit thehankwilliamsmuseum.net.