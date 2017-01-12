Harley-Davidson Museum kick-starts 2017 with new displays

MILWAUKEE — The new year brings new reasons to visit the world’s only Harley-Davidson Museum, located in Milwaukee. In addition to new displays such as “From the Past: Archival Posters Digitized for the 21st Century” that illustrate the freedom, adventure, artistry and rebellion of the company, the museum will roar with activity during special events geared to shake off the winter chill.

The museum also has released details on its special summer exhibit.

Displays

From the Past: Archival Posters Digitized for the 21st Century , The Bridge , Jan. 13-Dec. 31

View vibrant selections from more than six decades of Harley-Davidson® advertising poster art in a new installation at the Harley-Davidson Museum. Learn about the museum’s digital preservation efforts undertaken by the archives staff to document these rare posters. The re-creations — which commemorate major milestones in Harley history — can be purchased through The Shop’s e-commerce website.

1962 AH Topper , lobby, on display now

Debuting in 1960, the Harley-Davidson Topper was the company’s entry into that era’s booming motor scooter market. The Topper was marketed to youth, but in 1961, over 20 of the machines were acquired by the much older members of the Tripoli Shrine, Milwaukee’s local Shriner chapter. Perhaps no other participants in a parade elicit the same sense of quirky fun as the Shriners. They often shun parade floats for fleets of vehicles. Members of Tripoli Shrine rode the Toppers for over two decades. The Topper on display in the H-D Museum’s lobby acquired many of its 6,205 miles while on parade.

Milwaukee-Eight™ Engine Display , on display now

More than a century of refinement has produced a procession of iconic 45-degree Harley-Davidson V-Twins. Renowned for its unique look, sound, and the feel they create as the rider goes down the road, these engines are the heart and soul of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. A major redesign of the large-displacement Big Twin engines that power Harley-Davidson cruiser and touring bikes is a rare occurrence.

Past designs — the Knucklehead, Panhead, Shovelhead — have taken on legendary status. The next chapter in this story, the Milwaukee-Eight, was introduced for the 2017 model year. While retaining the defining features of the classic Harley V-Twin, it introduces substantial improvements for the 21st-century rider. Now on display at the H-D Museum, the first ever Milwaukee-Eight to roll of the assembly line has come home.

‘Racing Machines from the KR to the XR,’ on display now

“Racing Machines from the KR to the XR” focuses on the role Harley-Davidson’s hardscrabble engineering team played in creating the legendary bikes that would dominate the race tracks of the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s. This exhibit shows how man and machine have combined to make Harley-Davidson Racing a king and the winner’s circle its throne.

Special summer exhibit , ‘The Race of Gentlemen,’ June 16-Sept. 4

At the intersection of speed and style, The Race of Gentlemen has become a must-see and must-do automotive carnival. Dedicated craftsmen and women build and restore vintage American hot rods and motorcycles to blast down the beaches of the Jersey Shore. This summer, the Harley-Davidson Museum brings together the vehicles, the artistry and the personalities that make up The Race of Gentlemen for its special exhibit. In addition to displaying portraits, bikes and roadsters pulled from past races, “The Race of Gentlemen” exhibit will reveal the passion and devotion TROG compatriots bring to this sandy spectacle.

Events

Events include #MuseumSelfie Day, Jan. 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Gallery Night Free Admission on Jan. 20 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; and Winter Blues Bike Night on Jan. 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant at the Harley-Davidson Museum.