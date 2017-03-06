Much of what was old is new again in Hartford, Connecticut. A handful of the jewels of the city have enjoyed recent renovation and renewal.

Founded in 1635, Hartford is one of the nation’s oldest cities and is full to the brim with opportunities to explore a colorful history, culture, art and adventure.

History begins here

Hartford is the capital of this tiny state, which measures just 70 miles wide and 110 miles long.

“We welcome bus tour groups of all sizes to come and experience everything our great state has to offer, including ease of travel,” said Randy Fiveash, director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism. “So many of Connecticut’s destinations are within close proximity to each other, groups can spend less time on the road and more time enjoying the sites.”

Hartford’s early founding means the city offers many fine old places.

It is home to the country’s oldest public art museum, the Wadsworth Atheneum, and the oldest publicly funded park, Bushnell Park.

The most visited attraction is the Mark Twain House & Museum. It’s noted as one of the 10 best historic homes in the world and also has been referred to as Downton Abbey’s American Cousin. The home was built in 1874. In 1881, Louis Comfort Tiffany and the group known as the Associated Artists professionally decorated the house.

The writer’s home features hand-stenciled walls and ceilings, elaborate woodwork and is fully decorated in the period. Furnishings are a combination of those from the family and found period pieces. The Twain house has recently opened the Mahogany Suite, which has gone through a “spectacular” renovation which allows guests to really see the house as it was when Twain and his family lived there.

Guests begin the tour at the Visitor Center, where they view a 25-minute film narrated by Ken Burns. The house is shown by guided tour, lasting about an hour.

“When visiting here, you’re really taken back in time,” said Kimberly Beal, tourism outreach coordinator. “Guests often say they feel like they are in the 1800s,” Beal said.“They also get a glimpse of the private life of Samuel Clemens, versus his public life as Mark Twain.”

Twain was one of Hartford’s notable residents and he was both friend and neighbor to another notable writer, Harriet Beecher Stowe.

The Harriet Beecher Stowe Center is right next door to the Twain House. The Stowe House is enjoying the benefits of an extensive preservation project. The center offers interactive tours spanning an hour. The tour is noted as inclusive and interactive as visitors are encouraged to share their stories and experiences.

“We really try to bridge the past to the present,” said Vivian Nabeta, director of marketing. “We use her life to inspire people to action and inspire change in the world.”

The campus includes the Stowe House, Visitor Center and well-manicured grounds.

Another Hartford destination of distinction is the Wadsworth Atheneum — recognized as the oldest continuously running art museum in the country. The museum completed a massive renovation in 2015, reviving 32 galleries as well as 15 public spaces.

The New England Air Museum in nearby Windsor Locks is an aerospace museum featuring over 100 aircraft that range from the very early days of flight, right up to modern marvels. There are roughly 65 flying machines officially on display, housed in three exhibit hangars.

Hartford is home to the Old State House as well as the State Capitol – both open for tours.

The great outdoors

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Elizabeth Park stretches over 102 acres. The park is noted for the rose garden, blooming with 800 varieties of roses. It’s the third-largest rose garden in the nation today and was the first municipal rose garden in the country.

Bushnell Park also enjoys inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places. First conceived in the 1850s, it’s the oldest publicly funded park in the United States. The park blankets 50 acres of green space and features walking paths as well as the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch, the Horace Wells Monument, the Corning Fountain and a performance pavilion.

The Heublein Tower, situated in Talcott Mountain State Park in nearby Simsbury, stretches 165-feet high and offers sweeping views of Hartford’s skyline and the Farmington River Valley. There’s a museum too, but access to both is a mile-plus hike over a trail to reach the tower.

The stage of things

Both the Hartford Stage and the Bushnell Center for Performing Arts are noted as premier destinations for taking in a live stage performance. Scheduled performances vary throughout the year.

ASK

Connecticut Office of Tourism

888-288-4748

ctvisit.com

Article by Richelle Tremaine