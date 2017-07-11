5 haunted experiences for year-round scares

Whether it’s a haunted castle or a hotbed of UFO activity, the paranormal tourism industry presents visitors with the opportunity to get up-close and personal with allegedly haunted places in the creepiest corners of the world. These five U.S.-based attractions cater to groups — but beware, when the sun goes down, the ghosts might come out!

New Orleans, Louisiana

From voodoo to occult, New Orleans has a reputation for the paranormal. And where better to experience the shrouded side of the city than the historic French Quarter?

With four themed tours ranging from killers and thrillers to a haunted pub-crawl, Ghost City Tours welcomes groups to experience the dark and haunted side of the city’s oldest neighborhood. Participants receive a blend of historic information mixed with fun ghost hunting tactic and use tools like a full spectrum camcorder.

“This is the type of camera that can capture the energy of a haunted being,” said owner Justin Davis. “Guests can take their videos home as a trip souvenir.”

Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

The Wisconsin River cuts through the glacier-carved sandstone formations that gave the Wisconsin Dells its name. Ancient legends are linked to deep canyons buried in the rocky banks along the river and dark creatures are said to haunt the passageways.

A unique nighttime attraction, the Dells Ghost Tour takes passengers up-river where they disembark and enter the passages of Cold Water Canyon by foot.

“A group outing on the Ghost Boat provides a good bonding experience as participants lean on each other to brave the dark adventure together,” said assistant manager Amanda McGowan.

The experience also combines an interactive theater with the eerie boat ride and offers discounted pricing to groups of 20 or more.

St. Augustine, Florida

Reputed as one of the most authentically creepy experiences in St. Augustine, the Dark of the Moon Tour at the St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum takes groups through the most haunted place in the city — the 1874 lighthouse tower and 1876 keeper’s quarters.

Development coordinator Tonya Creamer notes groups receive a blend of history and potentially paranormal stories.

“The first portion of the tour starts in the lightkeeper house where the guide gives a history of the house and some of the ghost sightings around the property,” Creamer said. “It’s the only tour where visitors can enter the lighthouse at nighttime.”

Dark of the Moon tours run year-round and after sundown on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Larger parties are split into sub-groups of 25.

Seattle, Washington

Beneath modern-day Seattle, a network of passageways and basements are the lasting remains of what was once the city’s ground level before the Great Seattle Fire of 1889. Deviating from the Bill Speidel’s Underground Tour signature tour, the Underground Paranormal Experience focuses on the spirits considered to be the city’s most notoriously murdered citizens.

“The Underground Paranormal Experience is unique in that it provides groups with the training and equipment necessary to conduct their own paranormal investigations,” said Brian Haughton, marketing director.

Guides tell the stories of the unrequited souls as groups roam through the underground passageways; the experience is said to haunt visitors for the rest of their lives.

Long Beach, California

For over 30 years, the stately Queen Mary ocean liner carried passengers across the Atlantic Ocean, first in decadence and then in times of war. Called home to port on December 9, 1967, the Queen Mary is a popular destination for groups visiting Long Beach.

Several guided tour packages are available for visitors interested in the vessel’s construction, history, and legacy. For adventure seekers, three unique tours investigate the Queen Mary’s most notoriously haunted areas and paranormal hot spots: Dining with the Spirits, Paranormal Investigation and Paranormal Ship Walk.

Article by Julie Furst-Henning