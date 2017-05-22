New foods, friends and experiences await groups on Hawaii Tasting Tours. Those visiting Maui and Oahu are in for delicious culinary walking tour adventures that mix history, culture and delicious bites from top restaurants.

“We are the only restaurant tasting tour on Maui and Oahu, and offer a great cultural experience for guests,” said Gigi Gaea, owner. “Guests will learn about the Hawaiian language, surrounding islands, pineapples and ocean safety. We are new and we offer a boutique experience for guests.”

On the Tastes of Waikiki Dinner Tour, groups sample food from Waikiki’s Starwood Resorts properties, while learning about the hotels in the process. Maui’s lunch and dinner tours take groups to an eclectic mix of restaurants in downtown Lahaina. Groups taking a Maui tour also learn about the island’s history, its farms and pineapples, and information about surrounding islands.

At each restaurant, tour guests are provided the best seat in the house to enjoy a signature tasting plate to showcase the restaurant’s tastiest dishes.

“With your Gastro Guide at your side, you will be entertained throughout the experience with cultural and historical facts about Hawaii with fun giveaways and prizes,” Gaea said.

Tasting may include Yellowfin “ahi” tuna, Poke Cup, Kalua Pork Slider or Strozzapreti con Kale e Salsiccia, each paired with a signature drink or glass of wine.

The walking tour can accommodate eight to 35 guests. Larger groups can be accommodated in waves. This allows partners time to give each participant a memorable experience.

It is optimal to make reservations a month in advance, although requests made two weeks in advance can usually be accommodated. When making a reservation, tour planners are asked to provide the first name of each guest, as Hawaii Tasting Tours will assign everyone a Hawaiian name.

“Our attention to detail creates the best possible experience for our guests and tour operators,” Gaea said.

For more information, call 808-359-8159 or visit hawaiistastingtours.com.

Article by Deb Thompson