Hear sweet melodies by the Boston Symphony Orchestra

Elegant music performed by the Boston Symphony Orchestra fills Boston Symphony Hall year-round.

“Here at the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the (Boston) Pops, we know that groups are unique,” said Tom Vigna, group sales and marketing associate for Boston Symphony Orchestra. “Of course, we offer great discounts and flexible payment plans, but that’s only the beginning. Our knowledgeable group sales staff is here to guide you every step of the way to create a true experience for your members. That means giving you the personalized service needed for that perfect day at Symphony Hall or Tanglewood. Whatever your interests are, the group sales office will lead you to an unforgettable musical adventure.”

With more than 250 concerts and performances every year, there is always something going on. The symphony also offers other group activities.

“Aside from our wonderful performances, groups can take advantage of workshops, private tours and masterclasses with musicians,” Vigna said. “Groups may also host private events such as pre- or post-concert receptions in any of our lovely function spaces.”

The symphony offers behind-the-scenes tours for groups of 10 or more.

The symphony also offers a free adult education series, BSO 101. The point of the class is to enhance listening abilities so that guests can better appreciate the music. Following the class, groups can take a tour of Symphony Hall.

The Symphony Hall has a variety of dining options, whether the group wants a sit-down or quick meal before the show. Meals can be pre-ordered online when purchasing tickets. There is also a refreshment bar for beverages and appetizers.

Dates of upcoming shows are announced six months prior to the beginning of the season. Parking is available along Huntington Avenue, with motorcoach drop-off and pick-up locations at the main entrance.

For more information, call 617-638-9390 or visit bso.org.