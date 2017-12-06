DANVILLE, Ind. — As steel rises seven stories above the ground in Plainfield for the new Embassy Suites Hotel & Conference Center, Hendricks County has booked its first conference in that new facility.

The Indiana Tourism Association selected Hendricks County over a handful of other proposals to host its annual Indiana Tourism Conference in March 2019. It will mark the first time central Indiana has hosted the conference in four years.

The two-day conference should draw more than 300 tourism professionals from across the state. The conference will utilize 260 room nights in the Embassy Suites hotel and neighboring Staybridge Suites hotel, said Jaime Bohler Smith, Visit Hendricks County’s executive director.

“This is the type of business we anticipated coming from this development, as it will incorporate multiple properties and bring visitors here from across the state,” she said.

Conference attendees will travel off site for a banquet at the new CRG Event Center inside The Shops at Perry Crossing. They also will visit other county restaurants and attractions during their stay.

“We are thrilled to be headed to Hendricks County in 2019,” said Carrie Lambert, executive director of the Indiana Tourism Association. “The committee was impressed by the thought that went into the proposal but also excited about the opportunity to be one of the first events in the new conference center. We look forward to enjoying all aspects of Hendricks County.”

The new 175-room Embassy Suites Hotel & Conference Center already has drawn significant interest in Hendricks County as a conference destination, months before the project’s completion date scheduled for the fall of 2018. In addition to the Indiana Tourism Conference, Hendricks County remains in negotiations with three other conference organizers. More announcements are likely to come over the next few months.

“We truly are a player now in meeting and conference business,” Smith said. “If it wasn’t for the new conference center, we would have never landed something like this, and the economic impact from this and other future conferences and events will be felt throughout our county.”

For more information on Hendricks County, call 317-718-8750 or visit visithendrickscounty.com.