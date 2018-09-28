Bursting blooms decorate Heritage Museums & Gardens

Wander through trails and paved walkways at Heritage Museums & Gardens, the largest public garden in southern New England.

The attraction in Sandwich, Massachusetts, is a top 25 museum in Massachusetts and a premier attraction on Cape Cod. Visitors explore 100 acres of natural areas, beautiful gardens and trails as well as folk art and classic cars.

“There are very few places that offer people the opportunity to have a multifaceted experience,” said Ellen Spear, president and CEO of Heritage Museums & Gardens. “Here at Heritage Museums & Gardens we recognize that people are interested in many different things. More than a museum and a garden, we’re a place where people can experience American culture. People tell us the beauty and relaxed environment open them to new experiences.”

Gardens include the Dexter Rhododendron Garden, The North American Hydrangea Test Garden, the Cape Cod Hydrangea Garden, The Flume Fountain, Windmill Garden and The Sundial Garden.

Groups can experience the beauty of the gardens with a guided tour that can last 60 minutes to three hours, depending on level of interest.

Besides the outdoor exhibits/gardens, there are three exhibition galleries filled with folk art, historic artifacts, classic automobiles and special seasonal exhibits. Take a spin on the 1908 Looff Carousel, with hand-carved wooden figures.

Group rates are available for groups of 10 or more people. Guided group tours should be scheduled three weeks in advance.

Picnic tables are available for groups that want to eat their own lunches while visiting. Lunches also can be pre-ordered.

New temporary seasonal exhibits are introduced every year. Operating hours are between April and October, but the facility opens for special events.

Staff members greet motorcoach groups upon arrival.

For more information about Heritage Museums & Gardens, call 508-888-3300, ext. 120, email groupsales@heritagemuseums.org or visit heritagemuseumsandgardens.org.

Article by Steph Lulofs