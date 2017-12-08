As the leading art museum in the Southeastern United States, the High Museum of Art boasts a renowned collection of both contemporary and classic art.

“Located in the heart of Atlanta, the High Museum of Art offers groups the opportunity to view and learn about our distinguished collections, which span seven collecting areas, and experience a dynamic schedule of special exhibitions,” said Marci Davis, manager of public relations at the museum. “From American and European art, to African art, decorative arts, photography and modern and contemporary art, there is truly something for everyone.”

The High showcases over 15,000 works of art in the permanent collection.

“Al Taylor, What are You Looking at?” is on display through March 18, 2018, which explores the career of American artist Al Taylor. The exhibit is the first museum survey in the country exploring Taylor’s career, revealing over 150 sculptures, drawings and prints.

“We want you to feel like a member of the family when you visit the High,” Davis said. “We take every opportunity to make your visit special and to ensure you have an amazing experience at the museum. In addition, the High is conveniently located in Midtown Atlanta, a vibrant neighborhood with many wonderful hotels and restaurants within walking distance.”

“Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors” will be at the High from Nov. 18, 2018, to Feb. 17, 2019. This exhibit will be the most significant exhibition in over 20 years of work by Yayoi Kusama. Groups will see more than 60 years of Kusama’s art and explore the Infinity Mirror Rooms, her kaleidoscopic environments.

The High offers a variety of tours for groups, including both special and permanent exhibitions. Tours can be self-guided or docent-led. Groups must schedule docent-led tours at least three weeks in advance. Discounted rates are offered for groups. Ample motorcoach parking is available.

For more information, call 404-733-4550 or visit high.org.