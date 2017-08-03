In Columbia, groups can journey into history on a house tour. The Historic Columbia Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving Columbia and Richland County’s cultural and historic heritage, offers tours of five historic house museums. These tours also include interactive exhibits for guests, offering videos and giving groups the chance to touch historic objects.

“Historic Columbia’s tours allow visitors to experience the rich and diverse history of South Carolina’s capital city,” said Robin Waites, executive director for Historic Columbia. “Tours can be customized and offer something for everyone — from historic house museums and beautiful gardens, to renowned architecture and design, to local traditions and culture.”

Groups can schedule a tour of the Robert Mills House & Gardens, the Hampton-Preston Mansion & Gardens, the Woodrow Wilson Family Home, the Mann-Simons Site & Outdoor Museum, the Modjeska Monteith Simkins House or a combination of the houses. Each house tour explores different topics in Columbia’s history and culture. Tours for the Hampton-Preston Mansion, Modjeska Monteith Simkins House and the Robert Mills House are guided by a trained Historic Columbia guide. The Woodrow Wilson Family Home and the Mann-Simons Site are partially guided, allowing a group to explore at its own pace.

“We also offer seasonal tours, including a cultural package in September during the annual Jubilee: Festival of Black History & Culture,” Waites said. “There are holiday tours in which two of our sites are decorated in period décor during the months of November and December.

“Lastly, guests do not want to miss the new exhibits at the Mann-Simons Site, which tell a powerful, multi-generational story of an African-American family who lived, worked and prospered on this downtown Columbia block for 130 years.”

Ample motorcoach parking is available near all Historic Columbia sites. Groups of 10 or more receive discounted admission. One-day and two-day group tour packages are offered.

For more information, contact Historic Columbia at 803-252-1770, ext. 23 or visit historiccolumbia.org.