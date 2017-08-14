Sail into history at Maritime Museum of San Diego

Southern California’s nautical history runs deep and the perfect place to dive in is at Maritime Museum of San Diego.

“We have been rated as the third-best maritime museum in the world,” said Jeff Loman, who coordinates group tours at the museum.

Groups can take a two-hour guided tour or a time-limitless self-guided tour within hours of operation.

“It gives groups the planning option of coming whenever they want during the day,” Loman said about the flexibility.

Groups of eight or more people receive discounted rates. With an additional fee, groups can participate in a 45-minute narrated San Diego Bay cruise on a restored 1914 Pilot Boat.

On weekdays (also with an additional fee), groups can hop onto the Swift Boat, PCF-816, for a 75-minute tour under Coronado Bay Bridge and near Naval Base San Diego, Naval Amphibious Base Coronado and Naval Air Station North Island. This boat tour can accommodate 25 people at once.

Visitors are able to view six vessels, including the world’s oldest active ship: the Star of India, which launched in 1863 and circumnavigated the globe 21 times.

HMS Surprise is a replica of an 18th-century Royal Navy frigate seen in the 2003 film Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, starring Russell Crowe.

Dating to 1904, Steam Yacht Medea appeared in two wars.

Two submarines — a Soviet B-39, a diesel- and electric-powered submarine that was assigned to the Soviet Pacific Fleet base of Vladivostok, and USS Dolphin, the U.S. Navy’s last diesel submarine, decommissioned in 2007 — are also in the museum.

Ferryboat Berkeley has local roots: the 1898 steam ferryboat operated for 60 years on San Francisco Bay during the 19th and 20th centuries.

Motorcoaches can park a quarter-mile down the road from the museum at B Street Pier or at Seaport Village.

For more information, call 619-234-9153, ext. 135 or visit sdmaritime.org.

Article by Kristine Hansen