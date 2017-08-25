Hocking Hills Sandbox has opened to rave reviews in southeast Ohio’s Hocking Hills tourism region.

The attraction in Laurelville allows travelers to operate professional-grade construction equipment, including track loaders, a bulldozer and excavators. In addition, a real cherry picker lifts visitors 60 feet in the air for a bird’s-eye view of the 15-acre facility.

Hocking Hills Sandbox is one of only six such attractions in the U.S.

Described as a mammoth playground for adults and kids age 14 and over, the 6,000-square-foot welcome center also offers meeting space for up to 150 corporate team building or special event guests and includes a video theater where participants are shown a brief safety video before heading to the course.

Once outside, visitors watch a live demonstration and are given a hands-on introduction to the course and each truck’s controls. They are then invited to climb aboard the machines, while guided by a trained instructor with a remote kill switch.

Equipment includes:

The Excavator: Visitors start by digging a massive hole and piling the earth into a mound, then driving over the hill they have created. They can also disassemble, move and reassemble a series of eight railroad ties stacked in a crisscross pattern, much like a giant game of Jenga.

The Bulldozer: While on the bulldozer, guests get to dig a massive pit, then crawl out over the pile they created before completing an agility-testing obstacle course. The highlight is ramming into the junked minivan, pushing it around the course for a demonstration of the power of these machines.

The Track Loader: Guests head through a challenging obstacle course of cones and stanchions, then can try picking up a 12-foot log and moving it along the course without knocking over a series of barricades. A giant pile of ground asphalt is ideal for digging and moving around, while stacking log chunks test the operator’s skill and balance.

For groups of more than six or special events, operators should call Hocking Hills Sandbox.

For more information, call 740-478-2023 or visit hockinghillssandbox.com.