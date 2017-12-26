See silver, china and rice at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation

Part of Georgia’s State Parks and Historic Sites, the beautiful Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation in Brunswick, Georgia, represents the rice culture and history that developed along Georgia’s southeastern coastline beginning in the early 1800s.

Groups to the site typically begin their tour with a presentation in the Visitor Center that includes a brief film on Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation’s history. Afterward, they are free to follow a short nature trail to the antebellum house or board their bus and drive.

Once there, a custom tour guides groups through the home, which was built by William Brailsford of Charleston, South Carolina. Brailsford scooped out a rice plantation from marshes along the Altamaha River and succeeding generations of the family continued to grow rice until 1913 when the fifth generation at Hofwyl-Broadfield – Gratz, Miriam and Ophelia Dent – converted the operation to dairy.

The decision resulted in saving the family legacy, along with the contents of their home.

“The plantation house is fully furnished, with all pieces being original to the house and the family,” said Bill Giles, historic site manager. “There are no reproductions and nothing has been brought in from other sites.”

Giles said most furnishings date from the late 18th to early 19th century, including the furniture and Cantonese china and one of the museum’s must-see attractions, the family’s silver collection. Also of interest is a model of Hofwyl-Broadfield during its glory days.

“Visitors also learn how rice was grown in this particular environment,” Giles said.

Giles said groups should plan at least 90 minutes for their visit, although staff will work with groups with longer or shorter itineraries.

For more information, call 912-264-7333 or visit gastateparks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation.

Article by Kathy Witt