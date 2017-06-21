Big thrills await at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari

Could an amusement park named Holiday World, located in a town called Santa Claus, be anything but good fun? This Indiana wonderland has dozens of rides, including five roller coasters situated in four themed sections: Fourth of July, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. That doesn’t even count the slides in the adjacent Splashin’ Safari Waterpark.

“Students love our roller coasters and our water coasters,” said Paula Werne, director of communications.

Werne noted the top favorites are Thunderbird, America’s only launched wing coaster; The Voyage, named the nation’s best wooden coaster by TIME magazine; and Mammoth, the world’s longest water coaster (according to Guinness World Records).

Coasters aside, Holiday World is also an outstanding value for visitors. Soft drinks, sunscreen, Wi-Fi and parking are all free. And if a group happens to be in the park at night from June 30 through July 28, they will get the added treat of Friday Night Fireworks. The best place to watch? Hyena Falls, located in the adjacent Splashin’ Safari near Thanksgiving.

Educational experiences include Performance in the Park for bands, choirs and dance troupes; a Behind the Scenes Tour; and a Fun with Physics program. The program is recommended for high school students, and includes a downloadable Fun with Physics Teachers Guide and a Fun with Physics Students Guide, both found on the park’s website.

“Our website includes a separate page for each ride, slide and show,” Werne said. “There are details, fun facts, photos and videos on each of those pages, so teachers and students can ‘study up’ ahead of time, and build their anticipation and plans for their visit.”

There also is a podcast to learn about the park and its history. It was America’s first themed park when it opened in 1946 as Santa Claus Land.

A special ticket discount (for groups of 15 and more) and catered meals are available for student groups.

For more information, call 800-467-2682 or visit holidayworld.com.

Article by Kathy Witt