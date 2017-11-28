Holland America Line president Orlando Ashford honored

SEATTLE, Wash. — Holland America Line president Orlando Ashford is one of Black Enterprise’s 2017 Most Powerful Executives in Corporate America. The listing is featured in the November/December issue of the publication.

Ashford joins a collection of executives that includes Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise company and parent of Holland America Line. Julia Brown, chief procurement officer for Carnival Corporation, is on the list as well.

“The Black Enterprise Most Powerful Executives in Corporate America is a who’s who of prominent African American leaders who are vital to the management of corporations with significant U.S. operations,” said Earl G. Graves Jr., president and CEO, Black Enterprise. “Orlando’s leadership has initiated a successful and ongoing reinvigoration of the Holland America Line brand by redefining the onboard experience and embracing a responsibility to help shape the perspectives people gain from travel.”

“I am humbled by the recognition given to me by Black Enterprise magazine, and it is a privilege to be honored among such a distinguished group of recipients,” Ashford said. “I am a firm believer that travel opens minds, builds connections and inspires shared humanity between our guests, employees and the many cultures we explore around the world. This is our guiding principle and it is increasingly important for us all to foster a greater understanding of our differences and become ambassadors for each other.”

Ashford holds additional notable honors, including Savoy magazine’s list of Top 100 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America; a Travvy Award for Most Innovative Executive, Mid-sized Cruises from travAlliancemedia; the 2016 Leadership Award from Bethune-Cookman University; and the 2017 StreetWise Champion by StreetWise Partners, the only stand-alone mentoring program in the country that focuses on workforce development.

Ashford’s book Talentism addresses the global disconnect between available jobs and the millions of eligible workers.

Ashford also is on the board of directors for ITT Corp. He is chairman of the board for the Executive Leadership Council and a founding board member of Positive Coaching Alliance’s Seattle chapter. Additionally, he is a Washington Roundtable member. He is a Purdue University School of Technology Distinguished Alumnus.

Ashford recently delivered the keynote address at the Society of American Travel Writers convention in Portland, Oregon. He also addressed the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association’s conference in Mexico.

