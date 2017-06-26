Holland, Michigan, welcomes groups with Dutch hospitality

Where can group tours encounter 6 million tulips every spring, a 250-year-old operational Dutch windmill and a thriving downtown? The answer is Holland, Michigan.

Founded in the mid-19th century by Dutch immigrants, Holland is located on the shores of Lake Michigan and Lake Macatawa.

“While Holland may be best known for the Tulip Time Festival, we welcome groups year-round with the same warm Dutch hospitality,” said Wendy Link, sales director of the Holland Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We have great Dutch attractions, a vital and historic downtown and activities throughout the spring, summer and fall.

“There are more and more hands-on activities being offered for groups, as well, like candle and soap making, painting parties and even learning the art of making banket, a favorite Dutch pastry. Tours of a wooden bowl mill and a reclaimed woodworking shop have also opened. So, there’s lots to do and we’re happy to help plan an itinerary best suited for any group planning a visit.”

Windmill Island Gardens

The 36-acre site includes gardens, dikes, canals, an Amsterdam street organ, a hand-painted Dutch carousel and DeZwaan (The Swan), the only authentic working Dutch windmill in the United States. Costumed guides lead tours of the 12-story refurbished windmill, which was moved from the Netherlands in the 1960s. Groups should plan on a two-hour visit. Windmill Island Gardens is open from mid-April to mid-October.

Nelis’ Dutch Village

Groups step off the motorcoach and step back in time at this family-owned attraction. Groups can sign up for free guided tours.

Associates dressed in authentic costumes and wooden shoes bring the history and culture of the Dutch to life in an area built to resemble a Dutch village of 150 years ago. Observe Dutch dancing, wooden shoe carving, traditional Dutch cheese making and Delft pottery shaping and painting, and take Dutch dance lessons.

Nelis’ Dutch Village is open from May through August and weekends in April and September; the village shops are open throughout the year. A group class to make banket, a flaky Dutch pastry, is available year-round with a reservation.



Holland Museum

Catch up on the city’s history at the Holland Museum, located in a former post office. The Dutch Galleries present 17th-, 18th- and 19th-century art and furniture from the Netherlands. The museum also operates the Cappon House, the home of Holland’s first mayor, and Settlers House, a restored residence representing early working-class Holland citizens.

Veldheer Tulip Gardens

Holland’s only tulip farm is located just north of town and includes De Klomp Wooden Shoe and Delft Factory. In the spring, 5 million tulips bloom. Chat with artists who mold, paint and glaze the only authentic delftware made in the United States. Watch machines from the Netherlands carve wooden shoes.

Tulip Time Festival

The area’s annual celebration of Dutch culture, community and tulips is held in early May. In addition to millions of tulips, the festival includes national and regional entertainment, pageantry, costumes and some of the largest parades in Michigan.

Special discounts and complimentary tickets for the driver and tour escort are available to groups purchasing 20 or more tickets for a single event. The 2017 festival is May 6–14.

The dates for 2018 are May 5–13.

Holland Civic Theatre

Located in a former church, the nonprofit community theater organization presents main stage and three family oriented productions. For opening night performances, everyone is invited to join the cast, crew and directors in the lobby for a reception after the show.

Downtown Holland

Give the group free time to visit familiar and one-of-a-kind shops, eat a snack or meal at a variety of eateries, and admire the many sculptures. Downtown Holland is bustling year-round, and its streets and sidewalks are even heated for snow-free shopping in the winter.

Holland’s cultural side

Art galleries, free Holland American Legion Band summertime concerts in Kollen Park alongside Lake Macatawa, and concerts by Holland Symphony Orchestra and the cultural offerings of Hope College are part of the community’s cultural fabric. The 1911 Knickerbocker Theatre screens independent films.

ASK

Holland Area Convention & Visitors Bureau

616-394-0000

holland.org