Hollywood Pantages announces 2017–18 season

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Hollywood Pantages, a Nederlander Theatre, is proud to announce the 2017–18 season, consisting of six productions including direct-from-Broadway L.A. Premieres and a Tony-Winning Best Musical Revival.

Disney’s long-anticipated hit-Broadway production of Aladdin will make its L.A. debut at the Hollywood Pantages; which serves as the regular L.A. host to Disney’s The Lion King. West End and Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Webber will be represented twice in this season with back-to-back L.A. Premiere productions: Love Never Dies, the follow up to The Phantom of the Opera, and the high-octane hit School of Rock. The 2016 Tony-Winner for Best Musical Revival The Color Purple will return to L.A. with an all-new, fully re-imagined production.

On Your Feet!, the inspiring true story of international music sensations, Emilio and Gloria Estefan will celebrate its L.A. premiere featuring some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter century. Rounding out the season is the L.A. Premiere of Waitress, featuring music and lyrics by six-time GRAMMY nominee Sara Bareilles, and a ground-breaking all-female creative team.

Hollywood Pantages Theatre’s general manager Jeff Loeb states, “Our wishes have been granted – a whole new season of top Broadway entertainment awaits! With five LA premieres from our wonderful partners at Disney Theatricals, theatre icon Andrew Lloyd Webber, songstresses Gloria Estefan and Sara Bareilles, and a Tony Award-winning revival based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, this season promises to deliver the wonder of live theatrical magic every night right here in Hollywood. This season, join us as we present a whole new world of love and discovery that is sure to have you on your feet!”

