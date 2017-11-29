At Horicon Marsh, the bird is the word. The marsh is home to more than 300 species of birds, including the majestic great blue heron.

The marsh near Horicon is a Wisconsin State Wildlife Area as well as a National Wildlife Refuge. Additionally, it’s a wetland of international importance and a place for outdoor recreation.

Groups of 12 or more can enjoy a free guided hike. It’s possible to take a self-guided tour of the hands-on interactive exhibits in the new Explorium. The Explorium is part of the Friends of Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center. Admission is charged for Explorium exhibits.

“Unique experiences in the Explorium include walking through a chilled glacier, crawling through a muskrat hut or driving an airboat simulator,” said Liz Herzmann, wildlife conservation educator. “Visitors can experience life at Horicon Marsh thousands of years before European settlement and witness the changes that impacted the marsh over time.”

Videos and interactive displays greet guests, encouraging them to learn more about the ecology of Horicon Marsh. Visitors are free to touch a woolly mammoth replica. The exhibit represents wildlife that lived during the ice age and served as an important food source for early Native Americans. European settlement relics and modern hunting and trapping equipment illustrate the marsh’s popularity as a waterfowl hunting site.

Special events are held throughout the year. The site offers over 5 miles of hiking trails. At the center there is a 20-minute video on the marsh’s history, kids’ area and gift shop.

For more information, contact Friends of Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center at 920-387-7890 or visit horiconmarsh.org.

Article by Mira Temkin