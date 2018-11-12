Adventure meets tranquility at Hot Springs National Park

Although Hot Springs in Arkansas is the smallest and oldest park in the National Park Service System, it sure packs a punch with its rolling hills and soothing thermal waters.

“We have the convenience of taking a hike in the park and the luxury of drinking a thermal spring beer at the end of it,” said Cora Easterday, group travel & visitor services assistant at Visit Hot Springs. “Groups should visit Hot Springs because no other location in the country offers an authentic destination experience as unique to the one you will find in Hot Springs National Park.”

When in town, groups are encouraged to unwind with a craft brew at one-of-a-kind Superior Bathhouse Brewery, the only brewery located in a national park and the only one in the world using thermal spring water as the main ingredient in making beer. To continue the R and R, groups can visit Bathhouse Row for some rejuvenation with massages and mineral baths with eight different historic houses to choose from, such as the Spanish Colonial Revival-style Quapaw Baths & Spa.

If groups are more interested in outdoor activities, they can stop by Garvan Woodland Gardens, a 210-acre botanical garden, hike some of Hot Springs National Park’s 26 miles of trails, take a scenic drive in the Ouachita Mountains, or go on an eagle watching tour on scenic Lake Ouachita.

“What makes Hot Springs National Park so unique, besides the amazing people who call Hot Springs home, is the convenience of enjoying the attractions and outdoor recreation experiences of the park, with the luxury of being within walking distance of the historic district where you can find fine dining at locations like the Vault, unique attractions such as the Gangster Museum of America, exclusive shops such as All Things Arkansas, and boutique hotels like the recently renovated Waters Hotel,” Easterday said.

For more information, call 501-321-2277 or visit hotsprings.org.