Explore literary history at The House of the Seven Gables

Celebrate 350 years of stories in 2018 at The House of the Seven Gables in Salem, Massachusetts. The home that served as a setting in one of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s novels is one of America’s most beloved historic homes, and is a designated National Historic Landmark District.

“Professional guides welcome groups year-round for a remarkable journey that explores Salem’s maritime history, the architecture of the mansion including its famed secret staircase and the literary legacy of Nathaniel Hawthorne, author of The House of the Seven Gables and The Scarlet Letter,” said Ryan Conary, marketing and reservations coordinator for the museum. “Adding to the site’s charm are spectacular three-season colonial revival gardens, the birth house of Nathaniel Hawthorne and our unique museum store located on the grounds in the Retire Becket House, dated 1655.”

Groups should plan for one hour to 90 minutes to tour the Turner-Ingersoll Mansion and for self-exploration of the campus, other historic houses, the three-seasons garden and the museum store for souvenirs.

“One of the most recognizable and popular features of the house is the secret staircase,” Conary said. “Visitors climb 20 steps as they ascend the narrow and crooked staircase through the central chimney of the house and emerge into the attic. This 20th-century addition to the house has been a favorite feature of guests for more than a century.”

The original house was built in 1668 on Salem Harbor by John Turner. In 1910, Caroline Emmerton restored the home and opened it as a public museum.

Along with group admission, visitors receive a guided tour of the mansion, a visit to the birthplace of Nathaniel Hawthorne, a walk through the Colonial Revival seaside gardens and an audio tour of the gardens and grounds.

Large groups can tour the facility in groups of 15 every five minutes. Group rates are available for 10 or more guests. Motorcoach parking is available.

For more information, call 978-744-0991 or visit 7gables.org.