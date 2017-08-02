Southern hospitality meets urban chic in Houston

America’s fourth largest city is a cosmopolitan destination, home to world-class arts, professional sports, shopping and nightlife. Groups will find affordable group-friendly hotels, attractions, professional sports, restaurants, shopping and much more in Houston, the Culinary and Cultural Capital of the South.

In downtown, Avenida Houston is the newest place for a group outing. Sip, stroll and savor local flare surrounded by public art in more than 15 restaurants around the plaza and Discovery Green park. Nearby, Downtown Aquarium, Theater District, and Tranquility and Buffalo Bayou parks offer unique group outings and unforgettable experiences.

Galleria/Uptown hotels vary from luxury to budget-friendly. There, shopping is a must. The Galleria houses more than 400 stores, two Westin hotels and an ice-skating rink open year-round. Not to miss in this area is one of the most photographed places in the city, the Waterwall.

Houston’s Museum District is one of the most important in the country with 19 institutions divided into four walkable zones. The charming district, served conveniently by METRORail is surrounded by glorious oak trees, and is a short drive from the magnificent Rice University and Rice Village, ideal for shopping and dining. Don’t miss the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum, The Menil Collection and Rothko Chapel.

Groups looking for an off-the-beaten-path experience have several options. The annual Art Car Parade is the oldest and largest of its kind. At any time of the year the Beer Can House, The Orange Show and Smither Park will make for that unique experience.

Visit Houston staff members are available to help groups plan a successful group trip by offering their expertise and guidance to find the best and most affordable options. Contact Visit Houston at grouptours@visithouston.com.

For more information, visit visithouston.com.