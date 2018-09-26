Howard County is known for its laid-back, rural setting in central Maryland. Located a short drive from Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, Howard County is a destination in itself, especially for beer enthusiasts.

The 10 stops on the HowardOnTap Craft Brew Trail include established brewpubs, up-and-coming farm breweries and creative start-ups. Participants who visit four trail stops earn a free HowardOnTap souvenir cup. Those who visit all the stops receive an exclusive HowardOnTap growler.

At Manor Hill Brewing, Howard County’s first farm brewery, groups can sample handmade beers from original and unique recipes. The brewery is located on the Marriner family’s 54-acre working farm in Ellicott City. Due to local zoning laws, the Tap Room can only accommodate 50 visitors at a time, so reservations are required for groups.

At Jailbreak Brewing Company, groups experience “craft beer made with conviction.” The Laurel brewery’s year-round beers include “Big Punisher,” a double IPA; “Feed the Monkey,” an orange hefeweizen; and “The Infinite,” an amber ale. Jailbreak’s 16,000-square-foot brewing facility is in full view of its taproom. The brewery’s Foodworks menu boasts house-made pub favorites.

Ellicott Mills Brewing Company, Howard County’s oldest brewpub, specializes in central European-style lagers and other international favorites. Its food menu ranges in flavor, offering fare from central Europe, Louisiana’s Gulf Coast, Maryland seafood and brewpub favorites.

Groups can stay up-to-date on the brew trail by downloading the HowardOnTap app.

For more on the HowardOnTap Craft Brew Trail, call 800-288-8747 or go to visithowardcounty.com/howard-on-tap.