The Huntington inspires art lovers and botanists in California

Henry and Arabella Huntington turned their San Marino Ranch into a world-famous cultural landmark. The railroad magnate’s beaux-Arts mansion stands as one of the great Gilded Age residences of America, evoking the lifestyle of the rich and famous. Situated on 207 acres of manicured gardens and conservation land, The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens is sure to awe and inspire art lovers and botanists alike.

Jane Sandmeier is the group sales and tours manager at The Huntington. She recommends starting a visit with a stop in the new Mapel Orientation Gallery, part of the new Steven S. Koblik Education and Visitor Center. The beautiful new entrance complex features 6 ½ acres of gardens and 52,000 square feet of new facilities.

One of the must-sees is a 10-minute film that provides a treasure trove of images and information about Henry and Arabella Huntington, and the institution they founded.

In 1903, Henry Huntington purchased the San Marino Ranch, a working ranch with citrus groves, nut and fruit orchards, alfalfa crops, a small herd of cows and poultry. A series of then-and-now photographs traces the development of the property.

A unique “scent bar” invites visitors to pick up a wooden bowl and inhale the fragrances of wild sage, roses and orange blossoms, evoking the scents that filled the air a century ago.

Guests interested in a self-guided visit are encouraged to select a “quirky tour.” Regardless of a group’s interest, there’s an itinerary tailor-made for it, from the “I Need to Chill Out” tour to the “I Love the Macabre” tour.

Sandmeier suggests groups take advantage of the hour-long Estate Tour.

“The scope of the Huntington is vast. It can’t be seen in a day,” she said. “The tour provides visitors with an overview of the site’s history and its modern layout. Guests can then decide how they’d like to spend the rest of their day.”

The Huntington Art Collections focuses on two distinct areas: European art from the 15th to the early 20th century and American art from the late 17th to the mid-20th century. The holdings reside in two buildings on The Huntington estate and include 650 paintings and 440 sculpture works.

Thomas Gainsborough’s The Blue Boy is one of the most famous among the works. Complimentary audio tours provide visitors with extensive background information about the collections.

While it does not function as a wildlife center, the lush landscape does provide a natural habitat for many birds.

Groups looking for a more customized experience may delight in a private morning tour followed by English tea in the Rose Garden Tea Room. A buffet of finger sandwiches, strawberries and cream and imported cheeses will await. Several other new restaurants, featuring fare from Los Angeles celebrity chefs, provide diverse dining options.

All buildings and most garden areas are accessible to visitors with mobility impairments. Groups arriving by motorcoach must make parking and access reservations.

For more information, call 626-405-2240 or visit huntington.org.

Article by Michael McLaughlin