Find tranquility at Huntsville Botanical Garden

Boasting 112 acres of lush greenery and flowers, the Huntsville Botanical Garden in Alabama is a place of beauty and peace.

“The garden is a wonderful experience and it’s even better when shared with a group,” said Carol Casey, vice president of communications and programming at the garden. “Many friendships have begun on tours that were part of our tour groups.”

Groups can find an aquatic garden, a wildflower and nature trail, plant collections and specialty gardens when touring. The garden also contains the nation’s largest seasonal butterfly house – a popular stop on group tours.

“The flower and the beautiful butterflies in our Butterfly House are favorites of everyone,” Casey said.

At the Damson Aquatic Garden, there is a 110-foot-wide semi-circle filled with Victoria and tropical lilies and other tropical water plants, such as papyrus.

The 9,000-square-foot Purdy Butterfly House is home to thousands of native frogs, tadpoles, butterflies, turtles and other animals. Waterfalls, ponds, streams and vibrant vegetation also can be found in the house.

With a smaller staff, the nonprofit garden operates with a strong volunteer base.

“Our garden is truly the community’s garden and with a base of over 2,000 active volunteers, we not only get much needed ‘hands’ to help us keep up the garden, but we also provide a much-needed outlet for so many wonderful people who need somewhere to give back,” Casey said.

Tours of the garden can either be self-led or guided. Specialized tours include the Galaxy of Lights Tour — a bus tour featuring holiday lights and animated displays — a Butterfly Tour (May–September) and a Birding Tour.

In September, the Butterfly House winds down by the end of the month, however the Scarecrow Trail is open and runs through Oct. 31.

Group rates are offered for 10 or more guests and reservations must be made at least two weeks in advance. Lunch options and motorcoach parking are available.

For more information, call 256-830-4447, ext. 223 or visit hsvbg.org.