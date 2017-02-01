Idaho Potato Museum shares ‘taters for out-of-staters’

Located in the former Oregon Short Line Railroad Depot in Blackfoot, the Idaho Potato Museum provides an ideal venue to highlight the relationship between the potato industry and the railroad.

“Being connected to the railroad was very important to our growers because that’s the way we were able to ship the potatoes to market,” said Tish Dahmen, executive director of the Idaho Potato Museum. The museum is located in the Potato Capital of the World, Blackfoot, Idaho.

Idaho harvests 13 billion pounds of potatoes a year from 320,000 acres devoted to potato varieties. In all, 30 percent of the potatoes grown in the United States are grown in Idaho.

“What first attracts people to the museum is the quirkiness of it because it’s like the largest ball of twine,” she said. “They say, ‘Oh, a potato museum. How fun, how odd!’ But when they actually leave with a little bit of information, people say they didn’t realize there was so much to potatoes.”

Groups of 15 or more receive a discount off the standard adult admission price and a gift of dehydrated potatoes when they leave, courtesy of museum partner Basic American Foods.

The tour is self-guided but on request, a staff member will conduct a tour and explain the artifacts, which include the world’s largest potato crisp from Pringle’s, a collection of potato peelers and mashers. Visitors are invited to watch videos about potatoes.

Outside, a giant potato sculpture is the go-to spot for a group photo.

The Potato Station Café recently opened in the former depot’s freight room. Its menu includes many potato dishes from French fries to potato ice cream. The Idaho Potato Museum gift shop sells a variety of potato gifts from cookbooks to potato soap and potato skin lotion.

Free motorcoach parking is available adjacent to the museum.

For more information, call 208-785-2517 or visit idahopotatomuseum.com.

Article by Kathie Sutin