The dream of flight becomes reality at iFLY Baltimore, an indoor skydiving experience. Thrilling field trip program gives students the feeling of freefall as they float on a smooth cushion of air — no parachute or jumping required.

“iFLY provides a hands-on learning experience that allows students to connect with the curriculum on a deeper level,” said Katie Tillman, sales coordinator at iFLY Baltimore. “Students are able to learn about gravity, velocity and acceleration as they conduct experiments and derive equations. Most importantly, students leave excited about STEM.”

Student STEM programs use a state-of-the-art vertical wind tunnel — a machine that moves air in a vertical column at speeds high enough to keep a person safely floating — to inspire and educate groups with presentations, demos and grade-appropriate lab activities.

“Quality teachers and instruction are key to developing a strong interest in STEM,” Tillman said. “However, it’s important to make a strong emotional connection outside of the classroom to spur students’ interest, excitement and attitudes. The future STEM workforce is seeking jobs with a sense of purpose, which iFLY hopes to spark with its STEM field trips.”

Field trips typically last three hours. All student programs include an interactive “physics of flight” presentation on real-world application of STEM with wind tunnels; vertical wind tunnel ball flight testing; and hands-on, creative student experiments. Before flying in the wind tunnel, students are trained by flight instructors who are certified to IBA flight standards. Each student will fly for one minute in the wind tunnel and be accompanied by an instructor at all times. The company’s website offers informational STEM resources for teachers.

Baltimore is just one of the company’s 37 locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia.

Motorcoach parking is available.

For more information, call 667-888-4359, email sales.baltimore@iflyworld.com or visit iflyworld.com/baltimore.